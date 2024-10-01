Report: Horizon Online is Next Game from Guerrilla Games - News

The next game from Guerrilla Games is reportedly Horizon Online, according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier speaking on the Spawn Wave podcast.

"Horizon Online is their next product, not whatever the third single-player game looks like," said Schreier. "So, that one might be a ways off." He added, "A lot of people are working on" Horizon Online.

Guerrilla Games announced in December 2022 it was developing an online game set in the Horizon universe.

There are two Horizon games coming out in the next couple of months. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 31 and LEGO Horizon Adventures will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 14.

