FC 25, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Epic Mickey Rebrushed Debut on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

9 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending September 28, 2024.

61 percent of sales for EA Sports FC 25 were on the PlayStation 5, followed by 17 percent on the Xbox, 13 percent on the PlayStation 4, and nine percent on the Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom debuted in second place with launch sales 14 percent lower than 2019's The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

Disney's Epic Mickey: Rebrushed debuted in fourth place with 48 percent of sales on the Nintendo Switch, 43 percent on the PlayStation 5, eight percent on Xbox, and one percent on PC.

Astro Bot dropped two spots to third place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down from third to fifth place. Hogwarts Legacy is up four spots to sixth place, while Minecraft dropped two spots to seventh place.

Despite the latest entry releasing this week, EA Sports FC 24, came in eighth place. Grand Theft Auto V dropped two spots to ninth place and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 fell eight spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 25 - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - NEW Astro Bot Disney's Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

