Astro Bot Retakes the Top Spot on the French Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Astro Bot (PS5) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 38, 2024, according to SELL.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PS5) in its second week dropped one spot to second place. NBA 2K25 (PS5) is down from third to fourth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) re-entered the top 10 in third and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Astro Bot Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 NBA 2K25

Xbox Series X|S

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Star Wars Outlaws NBA 2K25

PS4 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor NBA 2K25 Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Animal Crossing: New Horizons PC Throne and Liberty - Ultimate Early Access Pack Minecraft Java & Bedrock Deluxe Edition Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition

