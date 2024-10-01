Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe are Co-Composers on Dragon Age: The Veilguard - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare have announced Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe are the composers for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

"Epic stories lend themselves to epic scores, and the narrative tapestry BioWare has woven in The Veilguard never left me wanting for inspiration, be it during the game’s moments of shining heroism or darkest emotional pitfalls," said Zimmer. "I’m proud to have shared the journey of creating the musical backdrop for the latest Dragon Age adventure with Lorne and the entire design team."

Balfe added, "The world of Dragon Age is an unprecedented immersive experience, and never more so than in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Crafting this score alongside Hans Zimmer has allowed us to bring an epic new majesty to the realm of Thedas... I cannot wait for people to play this game."

Listen to the Dragon Age: The Veilguard main theme from Hans Zimmer below:

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has revealed the game will launch on October 31 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

