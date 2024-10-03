The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Debuts in 1st Place on the Japanese Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 200,121 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 29, 2024.

The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 29,554 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in third place with sales of 17,838 units.

EA Sports FC 25 (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 13,332 units. The PS5 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 13,265, while the PS4 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 6,379 units.

Moeyo! Otome Doushi: Kayuu Koigatari (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 5,396 units.

Astro Bot (PS5) is in sixth place with sales of 6,381 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 6,030 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 5,383 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 74,351 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 10,799 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 557 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 31 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 200,121 (New) [PS5] The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria (Nihon Falcom, 09/26/24) – 29,554 (New) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria (Nihon Falcom, 09/26/24) – 17,838 (New) [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/24) – 13,332 (New) [PS5] EA Sports FC 25 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/24) – 13,265 (New) [PS5] ASTRO BOT (Sony Interactive Entertainment, 09/06/24) – 6,381 (34,902) [PS4] EA Sports FC 25 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/24) – 6,379 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,030 (6,011,624) [NSW] Moeyo! Otome Doushi: Kayuu Koigatari (Idea Factory, 09/26/24) – 5,396 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,383 (7,920,305)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 34,464 (7,937,041) Switch Lite – 34,924 (6,098,660) PlayStation 5 – 8,978 (5,202,821) Switch – 4,963 (19,906,981) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,821 (855,321) Xbox Series S – 370 (319,278) Xbox Series X – 187 (307,457) PlayStation 4 – 31 (7,928,508)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

