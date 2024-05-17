Redfall to Get 1 Final Update - Adds Offline Mode, Revamps Neighborhood and Nest Systems, More - News

Xbox recently announced it will be shutting Redfall developer Arkane Austin, Hi-Fi RUSH and The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks, and Mighty DOOM developer Alpha Dog Studios.

Arkane Austin previously stated Redfall will not be getting anymore updates, however, the official Redfall Twitter account has now stated the game will be getting one final update with Game Update 4.

The update will revamp the Neighborhood and Nest systems, add Single Player Pausing, a new Offline Mode, and more. More details on Game Update 4 will be released soon.

"Thank you for all your supportive messages," reads the tweet. "We are working to release our final update, Game Update 4, that brings revamped Neighborhood and Nest systems, Single Player Pausing, Offline Mode, and more. We’ll provide additional details soon. Thank you all."

The previously announced DLC for the game was stated to have been cancelled and anyone who purchased the Hero Pass, the Bite Back Edition, or the premium Bit Back upgrade for the game "will be eligible to receive the value of the upgrade."

Redfall released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in May 2023.

