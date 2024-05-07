Xbox Shuts Down Arkane Austin, Tango, and Alpha Dog; Roundhouse to Join ZeniMax Online - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 55 minutes ago / 839 Views
Microsoft Gaming president of game content and studios Matt Booty in email sent to employees announced Bethesda will be shutting down Redfall developer Arkane Austin, Hi-Fi RUSH and The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks, and Mighty DOOM developer Alpha Dog Studios. Roundhouse Games is also joining ZeniMax Online Studios.
Read the full email via IGN below:
Today I’m sharing changes we are making to our Bethesda and ZeniMax teams. These changes are grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in Bethesda’s portfolio of blockbuster games and beloved worlds which you have nurtured over many decades.
To double down on these franchises and invest to build new ones requires us to look across the business to identify the opportunities that are best positioned for success. This reprioritization of titles and resources means a few teams will be realigned to others and that some of our colleagues will be leaving us.
Here are the changes going into effect:
Arkane Austin – This studio will close with some members of the team joining other studios to work on projects across Bethesda. Arkane Austin has a history of making impactful and innovative games and it is a pedigree that everyone should be proud of. Redfall’s previous update will be its last as we end all development on the game. The game and its servers will remain online for players to enjoy and we will provide make-good offers to players who purchased the Hero DLC.
Alpha Dog Studios – This studio will also close. We appreciate the team’s creativity in bringing Doom to new players. Mighty Doom will be sunset on August 7 and we will be turning off the ability for players to make any purchases in the game.
Tango Gameworks – Tango Gameworks will also close. We are thankful for their contributions to Bethesda and players around the world. Hi-Fi Rush will continue to be available to players on the platforms it is today.
Roundhouse Games – The team at Roundhouse Games will be joining ZeniMax Online Studios (ZOS). Roundhouse has played a key role in many of our recent game launches and bringing them into ZOS to work on The Elder Scrolls Online will mean we can do even more to grow the world that millions of players call home.
With this consolidation of our Bethesda studio teams, so that we can invest more deeply in our portfolio of games and new IP, a small number of roles across select Bethesda publishing and corporate teams will also be eliminated.
Those whose roles will be impacted will be notified today, and we ask that you please treat your departing colleagues with respect and compassion. We will provide our full support to those who are impacted in today’s notifications and through their transitions, including severance benefits informed by local laws.
These changes are not a reflection of the creativity and skill of the talented individuals at these teams or the risks they took to try new things. I acknowledge that these changes are also disruptive to the various support teams across ZeniMax and Bethesda that bring our games to market. We are making these tough decisions to create capacity to increase investment in other parts of our portfolio and focus on our priority games.
Bethesda remains one of the key pillars of Xbox with a strong portfolio of amazing games and thriving communities. As we look to the future, there is an impressive line-up of games on the horizon. In 2024 alone we have Starfield Shattered Space, Fallout 76 Skyline Valley, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, and The Elder Scrolls Online’s Golden Road. As we align our plans and resources to best set ourselves up for success in this complex and changing industry, our teams across Arkane Lyon, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, MachineGames, ZeniMax Online Studios and the Bethesda publishing and corporate teams will be well-positioned to build new IP, explore new game concepts, and expand on our existing franchises.
- Matt
Read messages from the three studios shutting down below:
Signup here https://t.co/wb1R4m4emj to receive details on how eligible players can receive this credit.
— Arkane Studios (@ArkaneStudios) May 7, 2024
May 7, 2024
Players interested in requesting a refund for purchased in-game currency can sign up here https://t.co/R7rL4LKsjk to receive details.
— Alpha Dog Games (@AlphaDogGames) May 7, 2024
Schutting down Tango Gameworks is quite the surprise an unwelcome one at that.
Then they lied cuz they literally said they were pleased with the sales of Hifi Rush last year. "break out hit", " couldn't be happier with tango", "exceeded our expectations". Xbox fans were backing that claim too when others said Hifi Rush was a commercial failure. So which one is it?
No wonder Microsoft can't make good games. They shutdown ones that do! Won't even invest for the future. They have the money yet all they care about is even more money, shame on them!
Amazing, imagine cheering for more big publisher buy outs.
Next up on the hit list Studios within ABK, stay tuned.
why close Tango Gameworks tho?
Yes this is very surprising to me too. I mean, they have their reason obviously and we have no idea about the numbers but I definitely did not expect that; unlike Arkane Austin.
Still a very sad news anyway; people losing their jobs is never a good thing.
Sometimes I think that the managers of Microsoft's gaming division have a disorder.
Why close studios with great stories and talent without at least investing and giving the team the opportunity to develop the best?
What is the point of closing Tango? It's Microsoft's only Japanese studio! The idea would be to expand the division to the eastern side, either by buying studios or building studios.
I am simply outraged by Microsoft's stance. I expected more! Even more so with the success of Hi Fi Rush.
Anyone who even attempts to defend Phil Spencer anymore is a fucking moron. Just keeps proving I'm justified in shitting on this asshole.
Snakeoil sales man aka Phil Spencer strikes again.
Wonder how long he can keep up his "Good guy" image.
Tango? Come on now Microsoft. This was probably their best studio putting out hit after hit.
The black messages with white borders really shows how corporate this was. Why do I think MS provided those?
Tango never made a good game in many years & that is a fact. It it was up to Xbox to keep their only Japanese studio and help them make better games, but Lbox refuse to do because of their hands off insanity. Now Tango is paying the price.
Hi-Fi Rush is a cheap boring knock-off of DMC combat & Sunset Overdrive world. Generic derivatives deserved to fail. Easily worse combat than DMC that it imitates, & a cheap generic world with substandard platforming. No wonder it failed.
Arkane Austin is being closed down because Xbox deliberately released an atrocious game in Redfall and that is somehow Austin’s fault instead of Xbox, Spencer & Matt booty the clown. I told you all about how bad Matt Booty is but nobody listened. Same for Phil Spencer.
Austin has never make good combat, which is a major reason why Prey was a failure. But Xbox never insisted, or help them improve their combat or AI, which is now another reason why they have closed.
Booty & Spencer deserve to be sacked more than any of those developers, which is why this decision is a disgrace.
Xbox & Sony proving that nobody should worship game companies. Same for Nintendo.
Wow.... that sure was a surprise to read this morning. when Shinji left Tango, i figured something like this might happen but I kept hope alive.
What's stopping him from getting the team back together under a new moniker and joining Sony or Nintendo?
As all are saying already this is a shock. Especially with Tango shutting down.
This makes me worried for other smaller teams at Xbox. Booty saying "These changes are grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in Bethesda’s portfolio of blockbuster games and beloved worlds which you have nurtured over many decades" makes me think they are going to focus on bigger IPs at Bethesda like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, Wolfenstein, and Quake.
Booty needs to come out. Apart from the drop in console sales, the XBox division had an increase in revenue, even without Activision, revenue would still be stable, that is, there were no financial losses. It was a shitty decision, which was certainly made under pressure from investors. The company cannot give in to pressure from investors every quarter... you don't hire talent so easily, you don't create a favorable work environment with unknown people, in short, if it was a good decision just for the dividends, then it was something Stupid.
This is why people are against corporations, because there really isn't one that doesn't think twice before firing people.
The thing is I've listened to the investor calls over the last couple of years and none of them ever ask about Xbox/gaming. They always ask about the cloud and AI. This is probably coming down from the financial people at Microsoft going to the higher ups at Xbox forcing them to cut costs and to focus on IPs that have historically sold well.
The thing to me is what were they ever doing involved with Tango?
Nobody could believe those would be some mass seller like biggest Western games.
That doesn´t they aren´t profitable etc (esp. going to Playstation and Switch).
But to pull out when there wasn´t ever a significantly better scenario is management failure.
Overall, it´s a bad look and it´s reasonable to ask why they bought them in the first place.
Why not just buy the IP they want, and specific studios to go along with that, and leave the rest?
The remaining company would have more than enough money to keep the rest going,
while paying out the vast majority of the purchase price to previous owners,
maybe eventually selling the remainder to some other small publisher.