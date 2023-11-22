Report: Call of Duty 2024 is a Black Ops Game Set During the Gulf War - News

Treyarch is developing Call of Duty 2024 and details on the game looks to have leaked. The game is part of the Black Ops series and is set during the Gulf War, according to multiple sources who spoke with Windows Central.

The game will reportedly "lean back into more traditional military combat technology and familiar Black Ops gadgetry as opposed to the current and near-future tech we've seen from Modern Warfare and some other recent Call of Duty titles."

The story in the game will "attempt to explore a nuanced narrative of the Gulf War, with a critical focus on different participants within the conflict. It will dovetail into the end of the Cold War era, and explore some of the consequences therein."

It is also being reported that Activision is looking into offering early access for those who pre-order the game. This could be several days for the base game and possibly weeks for access to other modes.

The latest entry in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10.

