Report: Call of Duty 2024 is a Black Ops Game Set During the Gulf War
Treyarch is developing Call of Duty 2024 and details on the game looks to have leaked. The game is part of the Black Ops series and is set during the Gulf War, according to multiple sources who spoke with Windows Central.
The game will reportedly "lean back into more traditional military combat technology and familiar Black Ops gadgetry as opposed to the current and near-future tech we've seen from Modern Warfare and some other recent Call of Duty titles."
The story in the game will "attempt to explore a nuanced narrative of the Gulf War, with a critical focus on different participants within the conflict. It will dovetail into the end of the Cold War era, and explore some of the consequences therein."
It is also being reported that Activision is looking into offering early access for those who pre-order the game. This could be several days for the base game and possibly weeks for access to other modes.
The latest entry in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10.
This one should be pretty good, as it is the first CoD game to get 4 years of development in a long time, possibly ever. Treyarch's last CoD was a Holiday 2020 release, Sledgehammer developed both the 2021 and 2023 CoD, while Infinity Ward did 2022. This will be a real test to see if extra development time can have a meaningful impact on the quality of CoD releases, if CoD 2024 does well in both sales and reviews, I think Xbox really needs to consider making CoD an every other year series instead of yearly, giving each game more development time, and freeing up some of the CoD support studios to work on other things.
I'm not sure they would go every other year, but maybe do 2 or 3 years in a row then take a year off.
They definitely need to do something. 3 years (or less as was the case with both of CoD Vanguard and MW3 2023) is just not cutting it anymore, and keeping to that strict of a release schedule is locking up literally every Activision studio on CoD. CoD needs more than 3 years of dev time, and studios like Toys for Bob and Beenox need to be freed up from CoD support so that they can make their own games again.
3 years in a row with a main CoD game, and then one year off (maybe do a CoD warzone sequel on the off years, or a remake of an older CoD) would give each studio 4 years instead of 3, and free up some CoD support studios.