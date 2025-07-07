Square Enix Funds Development on Top-Down Action RPG Vaultbreakers - News

Developer BetaDwarf has announced Square Enix has funded the development for the top-down high-stakes adventure Action RPG, Vaultbreakers.

"Square Enix is always looking for high-quality games and talented development studios," said the General Manager of Business Development at Square Enix Holdings Hideaki Uehara. "When I played Vaultbreakers, I was genuinely excited by the experience of connecting with other players and exploring its rich game world. After visiting BetaDwarf and learning about the team’s mission and passion, we decided to invest in them to help realize their dream and bring this game to players around the world."

The developer added, "We are honored to welcome Square Enix to the BetaDwarf family! The funding will help us improve our production capabilities and deepen Vaultbreakers' ongoing community-driven development."

View the official gameplay trailer below:

Vaultbreakers is in development for consoles and PC via Steam.

