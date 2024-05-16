Horizon Chase 2 Arrives May 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 158 Views

by, posted 58 minutes ago

Epic Games Publishing and developer AQUIRIS announced Horizon Chase 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 30.

The game first released for Apple Arcade in September 2022, and for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Epic Games Store in September 2023.

View the PlayStation and Xbox trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Horizon Chase 2 is the evolution of the award-winning racing franchise. Wearing its arcade inspirations proudly on its sleeve, this game fulfills your senses through high-speed and immersive gameplay. This is the golden era of arcade racing brought back in a modern and completely evolved experience.

The game’s classic 90s gameplay stands out to keep your fingers in absolute control over the cars. Forget complex setups: Horizon Chase 2 is easy to pick up and play but hard to master, demanding sharp racing skills and quick reflexes to beat your opponents and cross the finish line.

Cross-Play Multiplayer

Play every game mode with your friends—online and offline! Whether you’re competing head-to-head looking for glory or progressing together in the World Tour, Horizon Chase 2 offers arcade racing for everyone.

The Art of Touring

Race around an immersive world, touring a unique art style. From the vibrant landscapes to extreme weather conditions, all enhanced by a pulse-pounding soundtrack by Barry Leitch, this game evolves the arcade experience to a new level.

Your Ride, Your Style

Red or blue? Solid paint jobs or complex decals? When visiting the Garage Shop, you can customize your car to match your style. Unlock new cosmetic items, and upgrade your stats through the World Tour.

Thrilling Online Races and Challenges

Unleash the thrill of competition with Playground, our adrenaline-fueled game mode designed for ultimate online racing and exhilarating challenges. Take on opponents from multiple locations in heart-pounding Online Races. Test your mettle with electrifying Challenges where every turn brings new surprises. Step into the driver’s seat, embrace the competition, and let your racing prowess shine in the Playground.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles