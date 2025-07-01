2K Sports Also Teases New College Basketball Game: 'Campus Has Been Quiet for Too Long' - News

2K Sports has teased with the official NBA 2K Twitter account it is developing its own new college basketball game. This follows EA Sports this week teasing a new college basketball game is on the way.

The NBA 2K Twitter account teased, "The campus has been quiet for too long" responding to a comment from a fan that said "2K should be making the college basketball game."

2K Sports last released a college basketball with College Hoops 2K8 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

"2K is the undisputed home of basketball gaming," reads a statement from 2K sent to VideoGamesChronicle. "We have a strong history with college hoops and are exploring exciting new ways to bring athletes and schools to life. Class is in session."

The publisher declined to comment on whether it was working on its own separate college basketball game or if it was teaming up with Electronic Arts.

EA Sports is best known as the leading publisher for American football (Madden NFL) and ice hockey (EA Sports NHL) games, while 2K Sports is the leading publisher of basketball games with its NBA 2K series.

Electronic Arts released college basketball games from 1998 to 2009. This included the NCAA March Madness series from 1998 to 2007 and the NCAA Basketball series in 2008 and 2009. The last basketball game Electronic Arts released in 2018's NBA Live 19.

