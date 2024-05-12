Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts, Stellar Blade Falls to 6th Place - Sales

/ 199 Views

by, posted 34 minutes ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 18th week of 2024.

Stellar Blade in its second week fell five spots from first to sixth place. EA Sports FC 24 is up three spots to second place, Princess Peach Showtime! is up one spot to third place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down one spot to fourth place.

Minecraft is up two spots to fifth place and Nintendo Switch Sports is up two spots to ninth place. Hogwarts Legacy and Gran Turismo 7 re-entered the top 10 in eighth and 10th places, respectively. The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is up one spot to ninth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and two PlayStation titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 24 Princess Peach: Showtime! Super Mario Bros. Wonder Minecraft Stellar Blade Nintendo Switch Sports Hogwarts Legacy The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gran Turismo 7

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles