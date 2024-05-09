Xbox Launching Mobile Game Store in July - News

Xbox President Sarah Bond speaking at the Bloomberg Technology Summit announced Xbox will be launching a mobile game store in July.

The store will launch with Xbox's own first-party games and will open up to other publishers at a later date. It will be launching on the web, rather than as an app.

Bond says this is to ensure it is "accessible across all devices, all countries, no matter what, independent of the policies of closed ecosystem stores."

The goal is to create a store that "goes truly across devices — where who you are, your library, your identity, your rewards travel with you versus being locked to a single ecosystem," said Bond.

This will facilitate gaming across consoles, computers, and mobile devices.

