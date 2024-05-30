Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Launches September 12 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer KT Racing announced the open-world racing game, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 12.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

13 years after the release of Test Drive Unlimited 2, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown reinvents the open-world massively multiplayer racing game genre. Express your passion for cars via innovative gameplay and meticulous attention to detail. Test drive then purchase cars directly from dealerships, customize them in workshops, and display them in the garage of your Solar Hotel suite. Each car offers a unique driving experience and complete immersion (windows, sunroofs, engines, etc.) and it’s this exclusive experience that dictates which car you want to choose on any given day.

Explore Hong Kong Island

Drive around a map that has never featured in a racing game before: Hong Kong Island. Fully recreated at 1:1 scale, it is brimming with unique locations to explore. From old narrow streets and major highways to mountain roads and beaches: every cruise will be different from the last. Alone or with friends, set off and search for hundreds of collectible items that offer a variety of rewards.

Complete Your Collection

Acquire iconic models from all the famous manufacturers: Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Aston Martin and many more. In total, over 30 car manufacturers are represented with a variety of car types, from 1960s daily drivers to ultra-modern hypercars to off-road vehicles.

Meet Other Enthusiasts

Create an avatar to represent you and meet other car enthusiasts in the streets of Hong Kong or in one of the many social hubs: the Solar Hotel, car dealerships, workshops, clan HQs… These places are ideal for meeting people and sharing your passion for cars together.

Choose Your Clan

Take part in the clan wars by joining one of the two families fighting for supremacy: the Streets, the flamboyant provocateurs; or the Sharps, who prefer understated sophistication. Go head-to-head with the challengers of each clan in thrilling races to climb the ranks and earn unique rewards.

Become One of the Elite

Dominate your opponents in a ranked mode designed for competitive racing. From Bronze rank to Solar King/Queen, your progress will be equal parts challenging and satisfying with a range of exclusive rewards available for those looking for PvP battles.

