Nintendo to Open Official Store in San Francisco in 2025

posted 10 hours ago

Nintendo of America has announced it plans to open a brand-new official store in San Francisco at Union Square.

The store will be called Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO and open in 2025 as the second official Nintendo Store location in the US, alongside the one in New York City. It will provide "a way for a wide range of visitors from near and far to experience the world of Nintendo, its products, and characters."

Nintendo will release more information on the new store closer to the opening date.

