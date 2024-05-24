Nintendo to Open Official Store in San Francisco in 2025 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 844 Views
Nintendo of America has announced it plans to open a brand-new official store in San Francisco at Union Square.
The store will be called Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO and open in 2025 as the second official Nintendo Store location in the US, alongside the one in New York City. It will provide "a way for a wide range of visitors from near and far to experience the world of Nintendo, its products, and characters."
Nintendo will release more information on the new store closer to the opening date.
Nintendo being one of the few major companies in the gaming industry just expanding, good for them can't wait to see what they do for their next system
Surprised its San Fran and not somewhere in Texas like Dallas, considering how fast its growing and how business friendly the state is. I think Frisco would be fantastic considering we are getting a Universal Studios there too, which could pave the way for Nintendo land there.
San Fran is a shit hole that whole state is going downhill I wouldn’t open a business in CA
not the whole city is a shithole (maybe 30-40% shithole) but i do agree with you the state is going downhill and fast
Hopefully this will be good for the city of San Francisco, which hasn't been in the best shape as of late. Their retail sector has reportedly been devastated by crime.
Yeah, I'm a bit worried for them. SF has become unlawful, same with Oakland.
Has it, I don't live there but was in SF recently and never felt unsafe for a second. The media tends to over blow things for the clicks.
I live here and yes, it's very unsafe. We moved out of SF into the Bay area just because you never know when some crazy person is going to assault you for no reason. My wife was walking in a pretty populated street with a friend and random homeless person just launched at her friend and punched her. Then it's not uncommon to be at a grocery store and see random person just grab a bunch of stuff and take off. Poor safety guards are now allowed to intervene with force. I don't forsee Nintendo keeping this store open for more than a few years specially if they get mass roberries like other brand name stores.
Not many are willing to go through what you have experienced. I hope that the people of SF can rally up more to protect that city, and vote in new community, and local leaders soon. I hope y'all can have a better future elsewhere :)
almost all California needs new leadership, amazing that the same people keep getting re-elected
As a Californian, who live in the Los Angeles County, I am astounded as well. Thankfully my city is rather smart and actually loves it's residents.
California has more stricter gun rules than the US Constitution. No one likes it.
Depends where you are. Some areas are perfectly fine. Some areas I would never want to be on foot. Whenever I visit SF I only hang around certain areas.