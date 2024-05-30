Minecraft Animated Series Announced for Netflix - News

/ 227 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Netflix and Mojang Studios have announced an animated Minecraft series is in development for the streaming service.

Other than the announcement that it is in the works, no other details were revealed.

NETFLIX & CRAFT! ⛏️



From Netflix & Mojang Studios, an animated Minecraft series is officially in the works. pic.twitter.com/yo41rEmAPn — Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles