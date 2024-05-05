Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Single-Player on PC Won't Require a PSN Account - News

Developer Sucker Punch Productions announced a PSN account is not required to play the single-player mode on the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut. However, it is required in order to use the PlayStation Overlay and play the Legends online multiplayer mode.

"Just so you are aware, A PSN account is required for Legends online multiplayer mode and to use PlayStation overlay. It is not required to play the singleplayer game."

The statement from Sucker Punch Productions follows backlash from PC players of Helldivers 2 once it was announced the game on PC will in the coming days and weeks require players to link to a PlayStation Network account.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 16 for $59.99.

