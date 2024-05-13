Square Enix to Lay Off Staff in the US and Europe - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 686 Views
Square Enix has part of a restructuring will be laying off staff in the US and Enix, according to VideoGamesChronicle who spoke with employees who attended an internal meeting.
Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu in the internal meeting said the American and European division of the company will be hit with layoffs over the course of the next month.
It isn't known how many will be laid off, however, publishing, IT, and Square Enix's Collective indie games are where the majority of the layoffs will happen. Those laid off will be informed this week.
Square Enix in its latest earnings report said it will be putting less focus on releasing exclusive titles and shift its strategy to release more multiplatform titles for Nintendo consoles, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
To all the folks who were praising Squenix for their strategy shift towards mutliplatform in the earlier article, what say you now eh?
Here's a quote from said article: "To that end, it will first work to establish the optimal portfolio, striking a balance between a 'product-out' approach that reflects the imaginations of its employees to the utmost..."
Ah yes, employees' imagination of being fired sure is great for driving a business and lining shareholders' pockets first and foremost!
These AAA outfits are truly pathetics, the whole lot of them.
Finally a change of attitude from senior management! Exclusivity is only good for the platform owner, but there is no way to accurately predict revenue from other platforms. Switch, XBox and PC benefited immensely, so it's up to Square to produce good games.
Actually there is way to predict revenue, that's the whole point of having an statistics team and a big data team in your company. But you are right about "it's up to square" because their current state is their fault, the big games aren't good enough.
If the suit guys at Square Enix think they can pull a Capcom 2.0 they better have a SF6 or Resident Evil 8 type of game in production right now. Something people actually want to play for what it is and not for what it was.
And now that they won't have Sony to blame for their failure they better make everything they can so all their games can be played on Switch so the Switch can put a little make up to the numbers.