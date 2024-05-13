Square Enix to Lay Off Staff in the US and Europe - News

/ 686 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix has part of a restructuring will be laying off staff in the US and Enix, according to VideoGamesChronicle who spoke with employees who attended an internal meeting.

Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu in the internal meeting said the American and European division of the company will be hit with layoffs over the course of the next month.

It isn't known how many will be laid off, however, publishing, IT, and Square Enix's Collective indie games are where the majority of the layoffs will happen. Those laid off will be informed this week.

Square Enix in its latest earnings report said it will be putting less focus on releasing exclusive titles and shift its strategy to release more multiplatform titles for Nintendo consoles, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles