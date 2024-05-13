Switch Best-Seller, XS Sales Up YoY - Japan Hardware Estimates for April 2024 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 235,696 units sold for April 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 32.87 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 91,811 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.58 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 10,762 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.59 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 345 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.68 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up less than 1,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 10,000 units. PS4 sold 91,473 units for the month of April 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 467 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 45,258 units (-16.1%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 89,103 (-49.25%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 8,266 units (331.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 4,092 units (-92.2%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 63,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 47,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by less than 1,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 1.03 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 0.61 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.04 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for April 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 235,696 (32,865,049) PlayStation 5 - 91,811 (5,578,014) Xbox Series X|S - 10,762 (585,647) PlayStation 4 - 345 ( 9,676,629 )

Weekly Sales:

Japan April 13, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 71,286 PlayStation 5 - 20,949

Xbox Series X|S - 2,622 PlayStation 4 - 44

Japan April 20, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 64,295 PlayStation 5 - 21,308 Xbox Series X|S - 2,797 PlayStation 4 - 95

Japan April 27, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 59,068 PlayStation 5 - 28,044 Xbox Series X|S - 2,872 PlayStation 4 - 105

Japan May 4, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 41,047 PlayStation 5 - 21,509 Xbox Series X|S - 2471 PlayStation 4 - 101

