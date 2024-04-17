PlayStation Overlay and Trophies Coming to PC Starting With Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation Trophies will be coming to PC starting with the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. The game will have a new PlayStation overlay that includes players Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and profile. The overlay will be accessible from the in-game menu or by pressing "SHIFT +F1" shortcut on a keyboard.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 16 for $59.99.

Read the PlayStation Blog post on Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, the PlayStation overlay, PlayStation Trophies, and more below:

Today we’re giving you all the details on cross-play support in Legends mode and the inclusion of a new PlayStation overlay, with support for PlayStation Trophies and more.

As we’ve announced previously, Ghost on Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC contains the full game, the Iki Island expansion, and the cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode. Thanks to cross-play support, Legends players on Windows PCs can team up with players on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and use in-game voice chat to communicate. You will be required to sign into your PlayStation Network account to access Legends mode.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is the first PlayStation title on PC that uses a new PlayStation overlay, which includes your Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and your Profile. This feature is available on Windows PCs and will be accessible from the in-game menu or, for keyboard players, by pressing the “SHIFT +F1” shortcut on your keyboard.

While playing the game, you can earn PlayStation Trophies just like on PlayStation consoles. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC shares the same Trophy set as the game on PlayStation 5 consoles*. In addition, the PC version also has full support for Achievements on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

To make use of features like Trophies, Friends list, and cross-play, you can sign in with your existing account for PlayStation Network or create a new account. The use of PlayStation overlay is optional for both the single player experience and Legends mode.

When bringing a game over from PlayStation consoles to PC, the team at Nixxes always strives to give a great experience to as many players as possible. In Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC, you’ll find a range of graphics presets aimed at making the game run well on older hardware, as well as making it shine on high-end PCs.** Below you’ll find the details on recommended hardware for various presets that are available in the game.

Preset Very Low Medium High Very High Avg performance 720P @ 30 FPS 1080P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60 FPS / 4K @ 30 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS Processor Intel Core i3-7100AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-8600AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-11400AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Intel Core i5-11400AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB



AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060



AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070



AMD Radeon RX 6800 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080



AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Memory 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB Storage 75 GB HDD space (SSD recommended) 75 GB SSD space 75 GB SSD space 75 GB SSD space OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit

As detailed in our initial announcement, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC is fully optimized for ultra-wide monitors, with support for 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions. Even 48:9 resolutions and triple monitor set-ups are supported.

You can boost your frame rates with NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3, or Intel XeSS, or further enhance image quality with NVIDIA DLAA or AMD FSR 3 Native AA.*** The game also features extensive controller support, including full support for the PlayStation DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, while using a wired connecting.

At Nixxes and Sucker Punch, we’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response from the PC community to our initial announcement. Many of you are looking forward to experiencing Jin’s story and to engage in the cooperative multiplayer Legends mode and we can’t wait to make that happen when the game launches on May 16.

*Users who connect their existing account for PlayStation Network and unlocked trophies on Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut using the same account on PS5 will have the same Trophies unlocked on the PC version.

**Compatible PC and display device required.

***Compatible PC and graphics card required.

