PS5 Best-Seller, Sales Drop For All Consoles - Europe Hardware Estimates for April 2024

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 262,015 units sold for April 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 19.04 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 137,912 units to bring its lifetime sales to 35.90 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 53,225 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.65 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 2,736 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.85 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by over 153,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 50,000 units. PS4 sold 415,288 units for the month of April 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 103,300 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 161,334 (-38.1%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 48,581 units (-47.7%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 197,444 units (-58.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 1,203 units (-30.5%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 125,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 26,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 33,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.57 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.70 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.30 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for April 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 262,015 ( 19,036,592 ) Switch - 137,912 ( 35,904,898 ) Xbox Series X|S - 53,225 ( 7,646,694 ) PlayStation 4 - 2,736 ( 45,851,164 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe April 13, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 69,183 Switch - 32,976

Xbox Series X|S - 11,423 PlayStation 4 - 355

Europe April 20, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 59,198 Switch - 32,886

Xbox Series X|S - 13,346 PlayStation 4 - 335

Europe April 27, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 66,121 Switch - 34,039

Xbox Series X|S - 14,049 PlayStation 4 - 1,170

Europe May 4, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 67,513 Switch - 38,011

Xbox Series X|S - 14,407 PlayStation 4 - 876

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

