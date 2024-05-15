PS5 Best-Seller, Sales Drop For All Consoles - Europe Hardware Estimates for April 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,204 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 262,015 units sold for April 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 19.04 million units lifetime in Europe.
The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 137,912 units to bring its lifetime sales to 35.90 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 53,225 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.65 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 2,736 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.85 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by over 153,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 50,000 units. PS4 sold 415,288 units for the month of April 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 103,300 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 161,334 (-38.1%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 48,581 units (-47.7%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 197,444 units (-58.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 1,203 units (-30.5%) year-over-year.
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 125,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 26,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 33,000 units.
2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.57 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.70 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.30 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Europe hardware estimates for April 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 262,015 (19,036,592)
- Switch - 137,912 (35,904,898)
- Xbox Series X|S - 53,225 (7,646,694)
- PlayStation 4 - 2,736 (45,851,164)
Weekly Sales:
Europe April 13, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 69,183
- Switch - 32,976
- Xbox Series X|S - 11,423
- PlayStation 4 - 355
Europe April 20, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 59,198
- Switch - 32,886
- Xbox Series X|S - 13,346
- PlayStation 4 - 335
Europe April 27, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 66,121
- Switch - 34,039
- Xbox Series X|S - 14,049
- PlayStation 4 - 1,170
Europe May 4, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 67,513
- Switch - 38,011
- Xbox Series X|S - 14,407
- PlayStation 4 - 876
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Is Europe doing alright economically?
Or is PS5, Switch and Xbox Series having a rough year? If so why?
PS5 is above PS4 in the US and Japan, the war in Ukraine has greatly affected Europe. Inflation, in addition to the fact that the price of the PS5 is very high in Europe when compared to the PS4, only a price cut and GTA 6 can increase the sales of the PS5 in Europe ...
Ok, so the Ukraine War is causing an inflation over there?
Is there anything else? Seems like a weird month to just drop all of a sudden. The Ukraine war has been going on now for 2+ years.
There is always some delay of the impact. Ukraine contains a lot of farmland, specifically for grain. Used a lot for animal feed as well. This cascades down to higher food prices. As example price of eggs have doubled in my country. All food prices is up. Energy is up. Those are priorities for families. At the same time the Green agenda is causing other price increases.
Oh, I didn’t realize they were a big contributor to the produce, and food market.
I also think that countries sending money to Ukraine also doesn’t help their economy. It’s been hurting in America over here as well.
It’s time for me to get smart with my purchases. Good luck!
they're also playing fortnite, warzone, minecraft,apex, gta5 and so on and the last gen consoles which you couldn't last generation. still more people actively playing on ps4/xbox one than new concoles.
I guess that makes sense since the amount of PSN accounts are almost double the amount of PS5. And Xbox players enjoyed 360 & One era, especially with B/C.
But I agree that the same game that the last generation enjoyed are the same game this generation has.