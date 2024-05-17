Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC Topped 57,000 Concurrent Players on Steam on Release Day - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Sucker Punch Productions and Nixxes Software yesterday released Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store for $59.99.

The game on its first day available on PC reached a peak of 57,934 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB. It also reached a new peak of 58,861 concurrent players today, which is likely to continue to climb over the weekend. It is also currently at the top of the bestsellers list on Steam.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is so far the fourth highest PlayStation published game on Steam in terms of peak concurrent players. Helldivers 2 reached a peak of 458,709 players, God of War (2018) a peak of 73,529 players, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered a peak of 66,436 players.

A PSN account is not required to play the single-player mode on the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut. However, it is required in order to use the PlayStation Overlay and play the Legends online multiplayer mode.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut first released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in August 2021. The original game launched for the PS4 in July 2020.

