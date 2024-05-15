Hardware Sales Fall 47% in Europe in April 2024, Fallout Dominates Software Charts - Sales

/ 718 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Fallout franchise saw a big boost in sales on the Europe charts for April 2024 following the success of the Amazon Prime TV series, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

Fallout 4 was comfortably the best-selling game for the month. Fallout 76 came in seventh place, Fallout: New Vegas came in 10th place, and Fallout 3 in 14th place.

EA Sports FC24 was the second best-selling game of the month with sales narrowly ahead of Helldivers 2, which took third place.

There were two Rockstar games in the top 10 with Grand Theft Auto V up two spots fourth place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

When it comes to new releases - Stellar Blade debuted in ninth place, TopSpin 2K25 debuted in 12th place and No Rest For The Wicked debuted in 13th place.

There were 10.5 million video games sold in Europe in April, which is down 6.2 percent year-on-year.

It was a weak month for hardware sales with total sales down 47 percent year-on-year. Though, it should be noted UK, Germany, and some smaller Europe markets are missing in the hardware figures.

All three console sales are "down substantially" compared with a year ago.

Just over one million accessories and other add-on products were sold, which is down 17 percent compared to a year ago. The PS5 DualSense Controller was the best-selling accessory with sales up 0.8 percent compared to March 2024.

Top 10 Games in Europe in April 2024, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Fallout 4 (Bethesda) 2 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 3 Helldivers 2 (Sony) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 7 Fallout 76 (Bethesda) 8 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 9 Stellar Blade (Sony) 10 Fallout: New Vegas (Bethesda) GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles