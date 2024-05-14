PS5 is Tracking 7% Ahead of the PS4 in the US, 66% Ahead of the PS3, 14% Behind the PS2 - Sales

/ 695 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella via Twitter has revealed PlayStation 5 sales in the US are tracking seven percent ahead of the PlayStation 4 through the 41 months, and 66 percent ahead of the PlayStation 3.

"Lots of chatter on PS5 sales today... in the US through each platform's 41st month in market (March 2024 for PS5), PS5 unit sales are trending 7% ahead of PS4, and 66% ahead of PS3," said Piscatella. "It is likely that 2023 was PS5's peak year in the US."

Piscatella in a follow-up tweet revealed the PS5 is tracking 14 percent behind the PS2 in the US after 41 months and 30 percent ahead of the PS1.

"After 41 months in the US market, PS5 US unit sales trail PS2 by 14%, are ahead of PS1 by 30% and are currently tracking at 29,174% ahead of OUYA (this is a real stat)," said Piscatella.

Lots of chatter on PS5 sales today... in the US through each platform's 41st month in market (March 2024 for PS5), PS5 unit sales are trending 7% ahead of PS4, and 66% ahead of PS3.



It is likely that 2023 was PS5's peak year in the US.



Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 14, 2024

After 41 months in the US market, PS5 US unit sales trail PS2 by 14%, are ahead of PS1 by 30% and are currently tracking at 29,174% ahead of OUYA (this is a real stat).



Also, the post I'm quoting was joking. pic.twitter.com/gqfmAeq7YE — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 14, 2024

VGChartz estimates have the PS5 at 20.02 million units sold in the US through 41 months, compared to 18.61 million units sold for the PS4. That is a 7.28 percent difference.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles