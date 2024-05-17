Rumor: Creative Assembly Developing A Total War: Star Wars Game - News

It is rumored Creative Assembly is currently developing three new Total War games, with one of them being Total War: Star Wars, according to DualShockers.

The report claims that as of October 2023, Total War: Star Wars was the second of three new Total War games in development at the developer.

A new Total War game is released almost every year, so it is possible Total War: Star Wars might be released in the next couple of years. However, it isn't known how far along in development the three Total War games are.

2023's Total War: Pharaoh was the last new entry in the franchise. It was published by Sega and developed by Creative Assembly Sofia.

