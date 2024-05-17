Sony to Hold Corporate Strategy Meeting on May 22 - News

Sony Group announced it will be holding its Corporate Strategy Meeting 2024 on May 22 at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET and will run for an hour and a half.

The presentation will last feature Sony chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and president, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki. It will be live streamed on Sony's official website here.

A teaser video features the text "Beyond the boundaries" and not much else. The presentation will likely feature details on the future for all of Sony's divisions, including PlayStation.

Sony Group’s Corporate Strategy Meeting 2024



Date:

5/23 (Thu) 10:30am - 12:00pm JST

5/22 (Wed) 9:30pm - 11:00pm EDT



Speakers:

Kenichiro Yoshida (Chairman and CEO)

Hiroki Totoki (President, COO and CFO)



Live streaming:https://t.co/iiyLrYb4O3#Sony pic.twitter.com/4jhEfSL1Kz — Sony Group - Global (@SonyGroupGlobal) May 16, 2024

