PS5 Ships 59.3 Million Units as of March 2024 - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 59.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of March 31, 2024.

With 59.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of December that means 4.5 million units were shipped from January to March. This is down 1.8 million from the same quarter in 2023.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 2.9 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 60.2 million units shipped as of March 31, 2017. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 0.9 million units.

There were a total of 72.6 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is up 4.6 million from 68.0 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 77 percent of software sales.

There were 12.3 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is up 2.8 million from 9.5 million a year ago.

There were 118 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network, an increase of 10 million from 108 million a year ago. Sony did not disclose the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers. It was at 47.4 million at the end of March 2023.

Sony shipped 20.8 million PS5s during the fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2024. This is up 1.7 million from 19.1 million units shipped the previous fiscal year.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, reported revenue increased 623.1 billion yen ($3.98 billion) year-over-year to 4,267.7 billion yen ($27.27 billion), while operating income increased 40.2 billion yen ($0.26 billion) to 290.2 billion yen ($1.85 billion).

Sony is expecting a decrease in PlayStation revenue due to a drop in hardware sales, which will partially be offset by an increase in third-party sales and DLC.

"Sales are expected to decrease mainly due to an expected decrease in sales of hardware resulting from lower unit sales, partially offset by an expected increase in sales of non-first-party titles including add-on content," reads the report from Sony.

"Operating income and Adjusted OIBDA are expected to increase mainly due to a decrease in losses from hardware resulting from the above-mentioned expected lower unit sales and the impact of an expected increase in Network Services sales, primarily from PlayStation Plus, partially offset by the impact of an expected decrease in sales of first-party titles."

