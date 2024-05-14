PS5 Ships 59.3 Million Units as of March 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 954 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 59.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of March 31, 2024.
With 59.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of December that means 4.5 million units were shipped from January to March. This is down 1.8 million from the same quarter in 2023.
For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 2.9 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 60.2 million units shipped as of March 31, 2017. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 0.9 million units.
There were a total of 72.6 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is up 4.6 million from 68.0 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 77 percent of software sales.
There were 12.3 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is up 2.8 million from 9.5 million a year ago.
There were 118 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network, an increase of 10 million from 108 million a year ago. Sony did not disclose the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers. It was at 47.4 million at the end of March 2023.
Sony shipped 20.8 million PS5s during the fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2024. This is up 1.7 million from 19.1 million units shipped the previous fiscal year.
Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, reported revenue increased 623.1 billion yen ($3.98 billion) year-over-year to 4,267.7 billion yen ($27.27 billion), while operating income increased 40.2 billion yen ($0.26 billion) to 290.2 billion yen ($1.85 billion).
Sony is expecting a decrease in PlayStation revenue due to a drop in hardware sales, which will partially be offset by an increase in third-party sales and DLC.
"Sales are expected to decrease mainly due to an expected decrease in sales of hardware resulting from lower unit sales, partially offset by an expected increase in sales of non-first-party titles including add-on content," reads the report from Sony.
"Operating income and Adjusted OIBDA are expected to increase mainly due to a decrease in losses from hardware resulting from the above-mentioned expected lower unit sales and the impact of an expected increase in Network Services sales, primarily from PlayStation Plus, partially offset by the impact of an expected decrease in sales of first-party titles."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Compared to Q4 2022 (Jan to Mar 2023 )
Hardware- Down (vs record Q4 ever)
Software- Up
1st party Software- Up
Monthly active users- Up
Revenue- Up
Operating income- Up.
Also Surpassed lifetime sales of Xbox one.
I think these are very good numbers for Playstation.
Especially when you throw in every setback the PS5's life started with and still is undergoing, e.g. no bigger 1st party titles this FY.
Being now only 0.8m units behind PS4 globally is also fascinating, because PS5's LTD in Europe are ~4m behind the PS4.
Which is a unique occurence in itself, because it means PS5 would have shattered PS4's global record if Europe sales would have just been the same.
While it actually had to shatter some other PS4 records to catch up this closely.
Also:
Year-to-date 5.5:1 ratio in hardware sales compared to Series X|S.
$7.25bn year-to-date revenue compared to $5.45bn from Microsoft (including ABK).
https://twitter.com/Zuby_Tech/status/1790278075424309560
Sony expects to ship 18 million consoles in the next fiscal year.
Whilst 20.8 million isn't bad it falls quite a bit short of the target, but at least profits are looking upward, ironically due to selling less hardware.
Is missing the target going to hurt them though? There's no competitors since Xbox has completely imploded
I kind of wish they had disclosed Helldivers II sales, seems like that would have been a good piece of positive news for them as well.
but they just released 12 million units in 12 weeks
Helldivers 2 has sold 12 million copies as of May, 5th 2024.
Overtaking God of War Ragnarök as the fastest selling PS IP. (Which is hardly comparable if you look closer, but just numerically speaking).
https://x.com/shinobi602/status/1790278115446386836
Thanks! Hadn't seen that.
great result, better than I expected, if it continues to sell more than 1 million per month, the PS5 could end the year with more than 70 million lifetime units