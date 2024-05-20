Nintendo Acquires Shiver Entertainment From Embracer Group - News

Nintendo announced it has acquired Miami-based developer Shiver Entertainment from Embracer Group.

Shiver Entertainment was founded in December 2012 and develops games for multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. The studio most recently developed ports for Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1.

"Shiver is a video game development company that develops software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch,” reads the press release.

"Since its establishment in 2012, Shiver has partnered with publishers and developers through commissions for large scale title developments, and recently, has worked on porting and developing software titles such as Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1."

"Nintendo will acquire 100 percent of the outstanding shares of Shiver and make it a wholly owned subsidiary. By welcoming Shiver’s experienced and accomplished development team, Nintendo aims to secure high-level resources for porting and developing software titles.

"Going forward, even after it becomes a part of the Nintendo group, Shiver’s focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch.

"The acquisition will be completed pending satisfaction of all relevant customary closing conditions."

