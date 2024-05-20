PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison in Japan - April 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,219 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned Japanese sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020 in Japan, while the PlayStation 4 launched in February 2014. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.
PS5 Vs. PS4 Japan:
Gap change in latest month: 93,941 - PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 55,972 - PS4
Total Lead: 340,073 - PS5
PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 5,578,014
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 5,237,941
April 2024 is the 42nd month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 93,941 units.
In the last 12 months, the PS4 has outsold the PS5 by 55,972 units. The PS5 is currently ahead by 340,073 units.
The 42nd month for the PS5 in Japan is April 2024, while for the PS4 it is July 2017. The PS5 has sold 5.58 million units, while the PS4 sold 5.24 million units during the same timeframe. The PS4 sold current PS5 sales in month 45.
The PS4 crossed 6 million in month 47, 7 million in month 53, and 8 million in month 61. The PS4 has sold 9.68 million units to date. The PS5 is currently 4.10 million units behind the lifetime sales of the PS4 in Japan.
The ps5 will need more Japanese games if it wants to pass the ps4 and ps3 in japan. Maybe a price cut would also help, but I think it would be difficult since the yen is very weak. I don't know which upcoming games could increase PS5 sales in Japan, I think GTA 6 isn't very popular there.
I agree, GTA VI seems more Americas and Europe heavy.
And we’ve already seen from Sony that they would rather give a price increase than a price cut.
2025 will be a better year for them.
I'm curious to see how it'll perform when the Switch successor releases. Being that this is Japan, I suspect it may be possible sales are cannibalized, unless Sony's got some strong titles lined up for there (though if Stellar Blade, Rise of Ronin, and Final Fantasy aren't enough, I'm really not entirely sure what they could release...).
Grand Theft Auto V was comparable to Final Fantasy XV sales-wise. Sold well on PS3 and PS4. The sleeping giant is Dragon Quest XII if that emerges next year.
DQ XI sold about 4 million physical copies across 3DS, PS4 and later on Switch.
PS4 has a big holiday season ahead of it launch aligned, whilst PS5 is forecast for the rest of this year isn't looking to hot at this moment. Refantzio Metaphor might sell some units. Perhaps a GOT 2 announcement will renew some interest in the PS5 in Japan.