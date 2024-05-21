PlayStation London Studio Officially Closes Its Doors - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment in February of this year announced it was laying off about 900 employees , as well as shutting down PlayStation's London Studio.

London Studio in a statement on Twitter announced it has closed its doors today.

"For over twenty years London Studio has been home to some exceptionally talented and wonderful people in the games industry," said the developer.

"As we close the doors, and all go forward to new adventures, we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you, to all our past and present, players and colleagues who have supported us over the years. We’ve had one wild and wonderful journey!"

London Studio was developing an online cooperative combat game for the PlayStation 5. The studio previously developed a range of EyeToy games, SingStar games, and more. The team also assisted in the development of other PlayStation titles, including Killzone 2 and LittleBigPlanet.

