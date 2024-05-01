Batman: Arkham Shadow Announced for Quest 3 - News

Publisher Oculus Studios and developer Camouflaj have announced Batman: Arkham Shadow for Quest 3. It will launch in late 2024.

"Gotham City is in danger," reads the description to the teaser trailer. "And you’re the only one who can save it. Batman: Arkham Shadow, coming late 2024. Only on Meta Quest 3."

View the teaser trailer below:

