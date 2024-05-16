2K to Announce New Entry in 'One of 2K's Biggest and Most Beloved Franchises' at Summer Game Fest - News

Publisher 2K is set to announce a new entry in one of its "biggest and most beloved franchises" at Summer Game Fest on Friday, June 7. This is according to the official Summer Game Fest Twitter account.

"2K plans to reveal the next iteration in one of 2K's biggest and most beloved franchises at Summer Game Fest on Friday, June 7," reads the tweet.

No other information was provided, however, a new BioShock game and a new Mafia game have been in development for several years.

2K plans to reveal the next iteration in one of 2K's biggest and most beloved franchises at @SummerGameFest on Friday, June 7. pic.twitter.com/1vyFXE2N4z — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 16, 2024

