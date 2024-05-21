Strategy Mining Game Drill Core Announced for PC - News

Publisher tinyBuild and Black Skylands developer Hungry Couch have announced strategy mining game, Drill Core, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access in Q4 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Drill Core is a strategic mining game. Dig to the center of the planet, find rare materials, and defend yourself from alien attack as you build your mining platform base and plan the best way to strike it rich.

Boss others into doing the hard work for you as you manage your own mining crew to descend deeper into the planet’s core. Deep dive and drill down on those deliverables by investing in a mix of barracks, factories and new tech during the day to keep your colony strong and reach the planet’s core. Make important corporate decisions like building up your platform’s defenses with turrets and guards to keep everyone safe, or pushing on for glory and greater rewards by focusing on the dig. Be mindful though, as when night falls aliens will attack from both above and below and endanger your precious revenue.

Each mission is unique, with procedurally generated planets, monsters, and conditions to test your strategy prowess. Will you move the needle and disrupt your approach or is it all above your paygrade? Collect valuable resources as you mine downwards to spend on upgrading your rig and employing new workers to optimize your dig. Each successful mission will unlock new upgrades for your platform so be sure to plan carefully and pick the right tools for the job. How deep will you get on your next run?

Features:

Drill down to the planet’s core and earn mineral riches.

Lead your crew to boost your revenue.

Build factories, barracks and tech to grow your base.

Defend your colony from hordes of aliens.

Customize your platform and plan your dig for the most rewards.

Every mission is unique with randomized enemies and dig conditions.

Nostalgic pixel art style.

