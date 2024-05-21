Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Launch Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 247 Views
Nintendo has released the launch trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door ahead of its release later this week.
View the overview trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Join Mario on an epic paper-adventure to collect the Crystal Stars before the X-Nauts do!
The nefarious X-Nauts are after the treasure behind the Thousand-Year Door! With a map from Princess Peach, and the help of a few locals, Mario journeys through a colorful world made of paper to find them first. To prevail in this quest, you’ll have to level up Mario and his friends, master timing-based attacks and badges to impress the audience on the stage of combat, and make use of all the abilities that come with being cursed—er, conveniently made of paper—like folding into a plane to cross big gaps or turning sideways to slip through narrow openings.
Leaf through a storybook world with charming characters in every fold
Surprises abound in this deep and engaging tale, where everyone’s got something to say and it’s often not what you’d expect. Mario will meet all kinds of interesting folks on his journey, like the upbeat and studious Goombella and the shy but determined Koops. Some of these characters will need your help with their own quests, or even join your party. Others, like Peach and Bowser, have stories of their own that you’ll play between Mario’s chapters!
A classic turns the page, bringing fresh visuals and updated features
Twenty years after the original game on the Nintendo GameCube system, this version for the Nintendo Switch system has revamped graphics, and a suite of additional changes that make the game easier than ever to enjoy.
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 23 for $59.99.
