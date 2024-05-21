Life by You Delayed for a Third Time - News

posted 3 hours ago

Paradox Interactive announced the Early Access release for Life by You has been delayed for a third time. The game was supposed to release on June 4, however, that is no longer the case and a new release date will be announced in the future.

"After much consideration, we regret to announce that we have decided to retract Life by You’s Early Access release date, previously set for June 4th," said said Paradox Interactive deputy CEO Mattias Lilja. "This was not an easy decision, especially since we understand the anticipation and excitement that many players have for the game. However, we believe that additional development time is needed.

"While we would have preferred to commit to a new release window, we believe it is more prudent to hold off while we plan ahead, rather than committing to a new date that we cannot be certain to meet.





"We will provide more information as soon as possible, until then we want to sincerely thank you for your continued support and patience."

Life by You is in development for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

