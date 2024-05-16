Grand Theft Auto VI Launches in Fall 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 274 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Publisher Take-Two Interactive Software and developer Rockstar Games have announced Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2025. The game previously had a 2025 release window.

"Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI," said Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick.

"We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase. Looking ahead, we believe that our Company is poised to achieve new levels of success, and we expect to deliver sequential growth in Net Bookings for Fiscal 2025, 2026, and 2027.

"As we deliver our pipeline, we are confident that we will drive our scale, enhance our margins, and deliver industry-leading returns for our shareholders."

View the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles