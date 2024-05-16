Stellar Blade Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 47K, PS5 Sells 22K - Sales

Stellar Blade (PS5) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 13,033 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 12, 2024.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 9,652 units, while Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (NS) is in third place with sales of 6,951 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 6,536 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 5,932 units.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,667 units and Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,469 units. Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 5,469 units, while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 5,058 units. Splatoon 3 (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 4,550 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 47,064 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 21,518 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,448 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 80 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 13,033 (80,164) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,652 (5,835,236) [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo, 05/02/24) – 6,951 (35,296) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,536 (3,559,654) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,932 (7,765,947) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 5,667 (3,521,944) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,469 (3,521,944) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 5,469 (3,521,944) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,058 (5,506,269) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,550 (4,297,178)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 35,575 (7,231,271) PlayStation 5 – 18,166 (4,827,074) Switch Lite – 7,604 (5,841,449) Switch – 3,885 (19,790,275) Xbox Series X – 3,466 (274,587) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,352 (770,755) Xbox Series S – 982 (311,834) PlayStation 4 – 80 (7,925,861)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

