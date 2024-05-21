Train Valley World Releases August 8 for PC - News

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Flazm announced the railway simulation management game, Train Valley World, will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 8.

Train Valley World is an engrossing transport tycoon inspired by the genre classics. Build and manage efficient railroads across the globe, create sophisticated logistics chains, design your own levels, and become a business mogul—solo or in multiplayer!

Build Efficient Railways

Enjoy creative freedom of railway management that’s easy to learn and challenging to master. Create a thriving transport empire during the peak of the Industrial Revolution as you optimize railway networks, dispatch trains, and set up automated delivery routes. Immerse yourself in a deep and engaging tycoon gameplay experience inspired by Railroad Tycoon 2 and Sid Meier’s Railroads!

Overcome Unique Challenges

Travel all over the globe of the early 1900s and visit both New and Old World countries – the United States, England, Greece and Egypt to name a few – to solve unexpected and seemingly fictional logistical problems. Help Captain Nemo build his famous submarine, blow up obstacles to redirect flooding, set up antibiotics production to fight a pandemic, and help the townsfolk distract the Loch Ness Monster!

Create Your Own Levels

Discover a powerful level editor—design your own levels, and share them with other players within the thriving Train Valley community. Utilize all-new scripting tools, create complex landscapes, add unique gameplay objectives and build logistics challenges fit for a high-caliber transport enterprise.

Play With Friends

Enjoy the thrill of a good old transport tycoon competition in online multiplayer mode. Form alliances to grow railway networks together, or sabotage and outwit rival businesses—see who emerges victorious in an ultimate capitalist stand-off!

