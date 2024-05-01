'Snack ‘N Slash RPG' Hangry Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Game Pill announced the "snack ‘n slash RPG," Hangry, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, alongside the already announced PC via Steam version.

View a gameplay trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Looking for a tasty snack ‘n slash RPG? Our hungry hero, Hangry, works for Goutra—the owner and chef of a dingy underworld diner in a city where food is king. Goutra’s greed is as insatiable as Hangry’s appetite, and Hangry must travel across the galaxy hunting down delicious monsters and collecting the finest products for the sake of the diner—and his stomach.

Just don’t eat the merchandise…

Snack ‘n Slash Combat

Unleash Hangry’s insatiable appetite with Hangry Mode, increasing your size and boosting your combat prowess to devour enemies of epic proportions.

Navigate the chaos as you face multiple enemies at the same time, each with its own unique challenges. Stay on your toes, harvest strategically, and turn the battlefield into your own culinary masterpiece.

Adapt and thrive in combat by evolving a variety of weapons and powers. Experiment with different combinations to create your own flavorful combat style, keeping your enemies on the chopping block.

Features:

Explore vibrant and diverse lands, from barbecued woodlands to candy-coated caverns.

Engage in fast-paced action combat as you stalk and hunt fearsome yet delicious monsters.

action combat as you stalk and hunt fearsome yet delicious monsters. Upgrade Hangry’s internal stats, abilities, and weaponry by consuming raw enemies or cooking up hard-earned ingredients.

