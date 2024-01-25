Blizzard President and Chief Design Officer Are Leaving, Survival Game Cancelled - News

Blizzard's president Mike Ybarra and its chief design officer Allen Adham announced they are leaving the studio and Blizzard's survival game has been cancelled.

Microsoft confirmed it plans to name a new Blizzard president next week.

"I want to thank everyone who is impacted today for their meaningful contributions to their teams, to Blizzard, and to players’ lives," said Ybarra in a statement posted to Twitter. "It’s an incredibly hard day and my energy and support will be focused on all those amazing individuals impacted – this is in no way a reflection on your amazing work. If there’s anything I can help with, connections, recommendations, etc., DM me.

"To the Blizzard community: I also want to let you all know today is my last day at Blizzard. Leading Blizzard through an incredible time and being part of the team, shaping it for the future ahead, was an absolute honor. Having already spent 20+ years at Microsoft and with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard behind us, it’s time for me to (once again) become Blizzard’s biggest fan from the outside.

"To the incredible teams at Blizzard - thank you. Words can’t express how I feel about all of you. You are amazing. Continue to do incredible things and always keep Blizzard blue and the player at the forefront of every decision.

"To all of those impacted today - I am always available to you and understand how challenging today’s news is. My heart is with each one of you."

Microsoft's game content and studios president Matt Booty in an internal memo obtained by The Verge stated, "As many of you know, Mike previously spent more than 20 years at Microsoft. Now that he has seen the acquisition through as Blizzard’s president, he has decided to leave the company."

He added, "As one of Blizzard’s cofounders, Allen has had a broad impact on all of Blizzard’s games. His influence will be felt for years to come, both directly and indirectly as Allen plans to continue mentoring young designers across the industry."

Microsoft today announced it is laying off 1,900 employees at its gaming division. The layoffs are primarily at Activision Blizzard, however, some at Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda/ZeniMax will also be impacted.

The 1,900 laid off is about eight percent of the Microsoft Gaming division that has around 22,000 employees.

