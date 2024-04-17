Blizzard: Xbox Has Been 'Tremendously Supportive' and 'Let Blizzard be Blizzard' - News

World of Warcraft executive producer and vice president Holly Longdale in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle said since Microsoft has acquired Blizzard they company has "let Blizzard be Blizzard."

"If anything, it’s just been helpful," said Longdale. "We got time with Helen Chang from Mojang, and we were sharing information, so it’s almost as if we have access to what worked for them. We got to speak to The Elder Scrolls Online team and share what we’re up to and what’s been working, it’s almost like we get a benefit.

"There’s no one asking us to do anything. World of Warcraft is doing very well and they're very proud of what it's been able to accomplish, so it’s almost like just let it be, and let it keep being awesome. They’ve been tremendously supportive and it’s like 'let Blizzard be Blizzard.'"

Microsoft completed its Activision Blizzard acquisition in October 2013.

