Blizzard Games to Return to China This Summer

Microsoft Gaming and NetEase have signed a new agreement to bring Blizzard games back to mainland China starting in the Summer of 2024.

The list of Blizzard games that will be available in China include the games Chinese players had access to under the previous agreement - World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Diablo, and StarCraft, and more.

Microsoft Gaming and NetEase have also "entered into an agreement to explore bringing new NetEase titles to Xbox consoles and other platforms."

"We at Blizzard are thrilled to reestablish our partnership with NetEase and to work together, with deep appreciation for the collaboration between our teams, to deliver legendary gaming experiences to players in China," said Blizzard Entertainment President Johanna Faries. "We are immensely grateful for the passion the Chinese community has shown for Blizzard games throughout the years, and we are focused on bringing our universes back to players with excellence and dedication."

NetEase CEO and Director William Ding added, "Celebrating our collaborations, we are thrilled to embark on the next chapter, built on trust and mutual respect, to serve our users in this unique community that we’ve built together. Our commitment to providing more exhilarating and creative entertainment experience remains unwavering, and we are excited to see positive synergies fostered to encourage and empower collaborations to bring the joy of gaming to a broad community."

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer stated, "Blizzard and NetEase have done incredible work to renew our commitment to players – Blizzard’s universes have been part of players’ lives in the region for many years. Returning Blizzard’s legendary games to players in China while exploring ways to bring more new titles to Xbox demonstrates our commitment to bringing more games to more players around the world."

