Sagres Out Now for Switch - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Kakehashi Games and developer ooze announced the open-world sailing simulation RPG, Sagres, is now available for the Nintendo Switch via eShop for $19.99. It is currently discounted to $17.99 until May 1.

The game first released for PC via Steam in April 2023.

View the Switch launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Set sail for adventure in the Age of Discovery! Explore the seven seas as the fresh-faced ship captain Fernando. Customise your ship, battle against pirates and sea monsters, and assemble your crew to delve into the mysterious disappearance of the legendary explorer, Sir Antonio.

Explore the Seven Seas

Sail around the entire world, from the snow capped mountains of North America to the Saharan plains of Africa, via everywhere in-between! Discover hundreds of real locations, set up vital trade routes, and search local markets for new goods to trade.

Battle on Land and Sea

Arm yourself to the teeth with a plethora of swords, guns, cannons, and armor as you fight against pirates, thieves, wild animals and mythical creatures. Can you become the master and commander of a unique “rock-paper-scissors” turn-based combat system?

Customize Your Ship

Load your vessel up to the deck with cannons and it will be formidable in combat, but you’ll need to make sure you have the necessary cargo space for resources to support your crew. Keeping everything ship-shape can often be the difference between a successful voyage or being lost at sea!

Build Your Reputation

Become the world’s greatest explorer! Take on contracts from various guilds to make discoveries, find treasures no one else can, and rise through the ranks. Accrue enough fame and maybe you’ll even brush up against royalty on your way to the top!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

