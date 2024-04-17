Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Headed to Switch in July as a Timed Console Exclusive - News

Developer Super Evil Megacorp announced the roguelike game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in July as a timed console exclusive.

"At Super Evil we aspire to make incredible shared gaming moments, and we are very excited to bring Splintered Fate to Switch to allow more players to play together with family and friends both at home and on the go," said Super Evil Megacorp studio head Ian Fielding.

"We’re looking forward to collaborating with Paramount Game Studios in delivering many more updates and thrills as part of our long term commitment to the game and our players. Splinter missing is just the start!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Commemorating 40 years of the iconic crime-fighting brothers, players and fans alike will travel through reality bending portals to rescue their abducted master, Splinter, in this roguelike action game, designed natively for Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Super Evil Megacorp, in collaboration with Paramount Game Studios.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, the award-winning game that has received over 22,000 five out of five player reviews, puts players in full control of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo in an all-new story co-written by SEMC Creative Director Kevin Michael Johnson and legendary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book author Tom Waltz. Featuring Super Evil’s unique, fluid combat style mixed with strategic and surprising roguelike gameplay, the result is a fresh Turtles experience with scores of replayability. The game features fast-flowing combat, a diverse build system that will allow players to build the elemental infused Teenage Turtle of their dreams, bodacious co-op capabilities, and improved visual design, graphics and audio quality. Set across four unique New York City environments, the game keeps Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans enthralled from start to finish, as players encounter familiar allies, tons of easter eggs and references across collectibles and narrative, and encounters with iconic bosses including, of course, the mutant duo Bebop and Rocksteady and archenemy Shredder.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is designed with Super Evil’s core philosophy that gamers across platforms deserve to play beautiful, responsive and shared experiences. This guiding principle also fuels Super Evil’s proprietary EVIL Engine, known for unlocking the best possible player experiences by delivering high-performance graphics and precision controls across the widest range of hardware and screen sizes.

