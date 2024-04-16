GTA Publisher Take-Two Laying Off About 5% of Staff, Cancels Projects - News

Take-Two Interactive Software announced it will be laying off around five percent of its staff.

The publisher will also be cancelling several projects in development as a way to reduce costs, which is expected to result in a total charge of up to $200 million.

Take-Two will also be looking to find "efficiencies" in its business, as well as boosting profit margins. The move will result in saving of around $165 million per year. The layoffs are expected to be completed by December 31, 2024.

Rockstar Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two, is currently developing Grand Theft Auto VI, which is in development for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is one of the most anticipated games of all time with the first trailer topping 100 million views in about a day and a half and is currently at 185 million views.

Thanks, Market Watch.

