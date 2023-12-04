Grand Theft Auto VI First Trailer Dropped Early, Launches in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,199 Views
Rockstar Games, following a leak online, has decided to drop the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI early.
The trailer for GTA 6 features the song "Love Is A Long Road" by Tom Petty and reveals the game is set in Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, and stars two protagonists.
"Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences," said
View the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI below:
Read details on GTA 6 below:
Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.
Grand Theft Auto VI will for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
For anyone interested I went over the trailer breaking it down and uploaded it to YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWfmFs_g4ZI
Almost looks like some Mickey/Mallory kill trip from the movie Natural Born Killers. I like the fact that the 2 main characters appear to be lovers. May be tough if we have to kill one of them at the end.
Looks a little more serious than GTA5 and that's totally fine by me.
Yep, definitely looks like a GTA game which is good. I was worried they would tone everything down too much.
Visually looks great, but the trailer itself did nothing for me.
Yeah trailer gives off recent saint row vibes
Looks fantastic, especially for a game that won't be releasing for what could be another year and a half if not more!
I don't think it has been in active development anywhere near that long, especially with so many of Rockstar's devs on RDR2 until 2018 (Rockstar has about 2000 devs and 1600 of them worked on RDR2, the remaining 400 would have been making GTA 5 Online content most likely). As I recall there was a leak that stated active development began in late 2019, so as a likely Q1 2025 release we are looking at like 5 and a half years of active development time.
entered development in 2014
That would be pre-production presumably. You can't really have GTA 6 in active development with 1600/2000 R* devs on RDR2 until late 2018, and GTA Online also receiving new content from 2014-2018.
It's most likely Q1 2025, Take-Two is expecting big profits on this upcoming fiscal year which ends March 2025 for them.
Man I love the female NPC in the trailer . They look very different to previous GTA games
What idiot broke the embargo? They aren't getting any info anymore. Well, lets watch this. EDIT: Looks good. Not sure about the social media stuff shown as in game.
With a girl twerking on top of a car in the trailer, I'm thinking 2010's or 2020's. Pretty sure some of the cars in the trailer are based on 2010 or later models as well.