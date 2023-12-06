Grand Theft Auto VI First Trailer Tops 100 Million Views - News

Rockstar Games, following a leak online, released the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI Monday night.

The trailer is number the number one trending video on YouTube and has been viewed over 100 million times in about a day and a half. As of the time of writing the trailer has 106 million views and counting.

To compare, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto V, uploaded 12 years ago, has 101 million views to date.

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

