Todd Howard on an Elder Scrolls TV Show: 'I Keep Saying No,' But 'You Never Know' - News

/ 249 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard in an interview with IGN on the red carpet for the premiere of the Fallout TV series was asked on his thoughts on other Bethesda IPs getting adapted into TV shows.

"I don't know. There's nothing in the works," he says. "Everybody asks, like, about Elder Scrolls, and I keep saying no also. And I would approach those - I'll probably say no. You never know if someone's gunna click.

"But I think this really came out of, 'we think things are aligning to do a high-quality job.' It wasn't forced. It was kind of a natural relationship and 'hey, this sounds really cool.' As opposed to, 'we should have a show,' right? It never came from that."

He adds, "I can't predict the future, but this has been one of the most enjoyable projects I've ever done, and we're just kind of over the moon, everybody in the studio with seeing it this way."

The first season for the Fallout TV series is now available to watch on Amazon Prime. The show was recently renewed for a second season.

The free next-generation update for Fallout 4 will release on April 25 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The free update for the game adds Performance mode and Quality mode settings, stability improvements and fixes, up to 60 frames per second and increased resolutions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles