Relic Entertainment Hit With Layoffs Following Independence From Sega - News

Relic Entertainment last week announced with help from an external investor it is becoming an independently run studio as it splits from Sega.

The company has now announced it will be laying off some of its staff.

"Following last week’s announcement of Relic becoming an independent studio, today we have some difficult news," said Relic in a post on LinkedIn.

"Earlier today we shared details with Relicans about a layoff. Letting people go was not an easy decision, and was made solely with the goal of providing Relic the best possible chance to survive in an increasingly volatile industry. It does not in any way reflect the expertise, passion, or character of any of the impacted employees.

"We are working closely with those affected providing severance packages, extended benefits, and outplacement support options.

"To those we are saying goodbye to, we are deeply sorry that it has come to this. We thank you for everything you have done for our studio and our projects, and we wish you all the best."

Relic Entertainment was founded in 1997. The company was acquired by THQ in 2004 and was sold to Sega in January 2013 as part of THQ's bankruptcy. The studio is best known for its work on the Homeworld series, several Warhammer 40,000 games, Age of Empires IV, and most recently Company of Heroes 3.

