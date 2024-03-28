Sega Lays Off 240 Staff in Europe, Sells Relic Entertainment - News

Sega announced it is laying off approximately 240 employees across its European studios, as well as selling off Relic Entertainment.

GamesIndustry reports the majority of those laid off will be at Creative Assembly and Sega Europe, while a "small number" will be laid off at Sega HARDLight. There was no mention of other Sega UK studios being hit with layoffs.

"Sega is working closely with Relic on this shift, and we wish them the best for the future," said the newly appointed head of Sega Europe.

"I want to sincerely apologise for the worry and understandable distress this news will cause, particularly for those directly affected. These decisions have been incredibly tough to make, and they follow meticulous consideration and deliberation with leadership teams across the business. Change is necessary to secure the future of our games business, and to ensure that we are well placed to deliver the best possible experiences to our players going forward.

"We need to streamline, focus on what we are good at, and position ourselves as best we can for the road ahead. In order to do that, we need to respond to the changing economic landscape and the challenges we’re facing in the way we develop our products and bring them to market."

Important Update from Relic Entertainment pic.twitter.com/nCcF8olDaC — Relic Entertainment (@relicgames) March 28, 2024

"We have an important announcement for our players and fans," reads a message from Relic Entertainment. "With an external investor, Relic Entertainment will become an independently-run development studio. This is a huge change for us, but one thing does not change: we want to create amazing experiences for our players.

"To our fans, we want to assure you we will continue to support our titles, including Company of Heroes 3—we are looking forward to the 1.6 Update in April, loaded with new content and features requested by our community.

"We want to thank SEGA, whose support over the years and guidance during this transition have been instrumental to our success. We may be out of the SEGA business, but we remain friends and colleagues.

"We are excited about this next chapter for Relic, and we hope you will all join us in creating new experiences for our fans worldwide."

